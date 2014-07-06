FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Constantin Medien eyes Bundesliga broadcast rights
#Intel
July 6, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Constantin Medien eyes Bundesliga broadcast rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German media firm Constantin Medien will join the fray in the next auction of broadcast rights for top-flight German soccer matches, supervisory board member and shareholder Dieter Hahn told a newspaper.

Hahn aims to win a package of Bundesliga rights that would allow live broadcasts and highlights coverage via Constantin’s pay-TV station Sport 1 Plus, German daily Handelsblatt cited him as saying in an excerpt of its Monday edition.

But he indicated that he aimed to offer customers a selection of matches rather than full coverage, saying he did not see himself as a direct competitor to incumbent Sky Deutschland.

Sky won the live cable, satellite and internet TV rights for 2013-2017 two years ago and is paying an average 485.7 million euros per season, in each of which it shows 612 live matches.

“Currently a customer has to either do without live broadcast of Bundesliga matches or pay for the whole package at Sky,” Hahn said, adding he aimed to offer a product that costs customers less than 10 euros.

He did not specify how many live matches would be broadcast on Sport 1 Plus or how much Constantin could pay for a package of rights. Hahn controls 7.7 percent of Constantin shares directly and 18.7 percent indirectly via holding firm KF 15.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Stephen Powell

