Wolfsburg without playmaker Diego against Dortmund
November 7, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Wolfsburg without playmaker Diego against Dortmund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - VfL Wolfsburg, on a three-game winning streak, will be missing Brazilian playmaker Diego when they take on second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Coach Dieter Hecking said the midfielder, who picked up a rib injury in last week’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and had to be taken off, was not yet fit.

“He is definitely out for the game,” Hecking told reporters. “But we showed in Frankfurt that we can replace him.”

Hecking said forward Bas Dost, out for months with an ankle injury, could make a comeback after missing the start of the season.

Wolfsburg are in fifth place on 18 points after winning their last three games following two defeats.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
