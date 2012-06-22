Euro zone battle moves to pitch as Germany plays Greece

Fans of Greece wave their national flag before the start of the Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Germany at the PGE Arena in Gdansk June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

GDANSK (Reuters) - In Greece they are rubbing their hands with glee.

Ninety minutes to get even. Ninety minutes to restore lost pride. Ninety minutes for the weak to triumph over the mighty.

When Greece take the football field in the Polish coastal city of Gdansk on Friday night to battle Germany for a place in the Euro 2012 semi-final, the honor of the nation is at stake.

In Germany, they also rub their hands with glee.

Ninety minutes for the paymaster to give the profligate state a drubbing. Ninety minutes to show who is in control. Ninety minutes to get even for political headache after headache, crisis after crisis.

The match, played out in a city rebuilt in grand Hanseatic, gabled style from the ruins of World War Two, pits two nations whose relations have rarely been so sour since that conflict - when Nazi troops occupied Greece.

As excitement built before the match, the elegant cobbled streets filled with singing and cheering fans, braving the miserable rainy weather and decked out in their national colors. The mood was good-natured as fans posed for photos.

“The fact we are playing Germany adds a big dash of spice. Of course it is a sacrifice to pay for this kind of trip, but this is a once in a life-time chance,” said 36-year-old engineer Manolis Skafidas who flew in from Athens.

Diaspora Greeks, many living in Germany, also travelled to Gdansk to lend support.

“Greece needs fans, and we can afford to come,” said 34-year-old Steve Skandalis from Toronto, whose parents come from Northern Greece and who arrived in Poland two weeks ago.

“The Greek fans have this great chant, ‘this is how we are spending your money’, I expect we will hear that tonight.”

Many Germans played down the politics despite spiteful and mocking cartoons in the two country’s newspapers ahead of the needle match.

“I‘m looking for a great game, an early German goal and for politics to stay out of this,” said 43-year-old Thomas Buchholz, who had driven 12 hours from Marburg in central Germany.

In Athens, posh restaurants stood half empty but cheap cafeterias with big TV screens at the foot of the Acropolis were filled to bursting ahead of the match.

German and Greek newspapers took up the euro zone theme.

“Bye-bye Greeks, we can’t rescue you today!” the top-selling Bild proclaimed on its front page.

“Bankrupt THEM,” blared leading Greek paper Sport Day.

Greece's fans cheer before the start of their quarter-final soccer match against Germany at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Even the respected daily Kathimerini drummed home that the match is against a foe popularly blamed for saddling Greece with a punitive austerity program, chronic unemployment and years of deep economic recession.

“Whoever thinks today’s match is just a game is wrong,” the paper wrote, vowing it was “politics (maybe even war) by other means”.

“To many Greeks, victory will represent the triumph of the weak against the wealth, might and arrogance of the powerful... If the Germans win, they’ll see it as confirmation of their diligence, strategy, talent and thrift,” it added.

Cheering on Germany in Gdansk will be Chancellor Angela Merkel, a hated figure in Greece, who for many personifies the painful bail-out conditions, and the euro zone’s strict approach to the debt-strapped state.

Merkel loves football and loves the German team. She asked for her meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome on Friday to be pushed forward so she could get to the game.

German soccer supporters hold a poster with the portrait of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and text 'Hello Mum' before their Euro 2012 quarter-final soccer match against Greece at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

The team in turn, call her their lucky charm. Earlier in the tournament she came to visit their training base and during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa she leapt to her feet and cheered wildly in the tribune for German goals.

‘BRINK OF DISASTER’

Greece have never beaten Germany but now would be the ideal time to do so to cheer up the public back home and give them hope that Greece can repeat their amazing run to the European Championship crown in 2004.

The chances are slim, to say the least. The Germans, among the favorites to take the tournament title, go into the match on the back of 14 consecutive competitive victories stretching back to the 2010 World Cup.

For Germany, playing in Gdansk, which prior to World War Two was the free city of Danzig with a majority German population, it will feel like a home game. Thirty thousand Germans are expected to travel to watch the match. Only six thousand Greek supporters are expected. Most Poles say they will back the underdog.

In a fan zone set up in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Jans Breggermann, a 38-year-old welder, said as thousands of supporters began gathering: I think it’s good that Germany gives Greece financial aid and support but not tonight. Germany will win 2-1.”

Some Greeks vented spleen against Germany.

“I only wish someone would buy my plane ticket so I could go there and throw a yoghurt in her (Merkel‘s) face,” said Theodosis Giannitsis, 65, who owns a small antique shop.

Greek players are aware of the eyes upon them.

“The most important thing for us is to give some happiness to the Greek people, that’s all,” said midfielder Giannis Maniatis.

Back in Athens, not everyone was drawn into the spirit.

“I couldn’t care less,” Said Panagiotis Pappas, 22, a chemistry student. “We’re on the brink of disaster and all they care is about is football, for Christ’s sake.”