Soccer: Ozil double leads German stroll
September 7, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Soccer: Ozil double leads German stroll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - Mesut Ozil scored twice as Germany began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a predictable 3-0 win over a defensive disciplined but extremely limited Faroe Islands on Friday.

There was early drama as Faroes goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen kept the hosts at bay for almost half an hour and a hint of desperation was creeping into the Germans’ play before Mario Goetze broke through.

After that Germany relaxed, stroked the ball around, often at walking pace, and completed the European Group C win with two Ozil goals in the second half.

The game was largely played in near silence, broken only by a monotonous drum-banging in the background, and even the goals brought only muted cheers from the crowd.

Nielsen made excellent saves to defy Sami Khedira and Marco Reus as the opening exchanges resembled an attack-versus-defense training session.

Goetze settled German nerves in the 28th minute when he collected the ball around 30 meters from goal, weaved his way between the Faroe defenders and rolled the shot just inside the post from 12 meters.

A rare Faroes Islands attack led to Germany’s second in the 54th minute. The hosts broke out of defense, Thomas Mueller crossed from the byline and Ozil swept the ball into the net from 12 meters.

The Real Madrid midfielder provided another neat finish in the 72nd minute when Reus slipped the ball to him and he clipped the ball past Nielsen from the edge of the area.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond

