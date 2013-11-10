Late strike gives Mainz 1-0 win over Frankfurt

FSV Mainz 05's Erik-Maxim Choupo Moting (10) scores his team's last minute winning goal against Eintracht Frankfurt during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Mainz, November 10, 2013. Mainz won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mainz 05 grabbed an 88th-minute winner through Maxim Choupo-Moting to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 on Sunday and climb to eighth place in the Bundesliga.

Choupo-Moting rose high to head in a corner and give Mainz a much-needed victory, only their second in the last nine games.

Frankfurt, without a win in six matches until Sunday and having lost their previous two, were desperate to end their slump in which they also lost 4-2 at Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League last week.

Frankfurt’s Alex Meier hit the bar early in the game with a dipping header but it was keeper Kevin Trapp and his Mainz counterpart Loris Karius who kept the clean sheet until the final minutes with some superb saves.

Frankfurt remained in 15th place on 10 points, two above the relegation playoff spot.

Bayern Munich opened up a four-point gap at the top after easing past Augsburg 3-0 on Saturday, setting a league record with their 37th successive game without defeat.

Borussia Dortmund lost ground when they were stunned 2-1 by VfL Wolfsburg to stay second on 28, level with Bayer Leverkusen who beat Hamburg SV 5-3.