BERLIN Bastian Schweinsteiger wants to continue playing for Manchester United this season, even though manager Jose Mourinho said last week that the former Germany captain is unlikely to figure in his plans.

"My dream is to play for Manchester United," the 32-year-old told reporters at a Germany news conference on Tuesday, reflecting on his bad luck with injuries last season.

"I believe in my ability. I have spoken to Mourinho and have no problem with him. I know what his goals are but I also know what I want. We will have to see what happens in September. But I will certainly not stop playing football, he added.

"Football has ups and downs. It is a tough business and, unfortunately, not just a sport."

The 2014 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international football in July and Wednesday's friendly against Finland will be his 121st and last game for his country.

"I'm glad that I got the chance to get a farewell game. Of course, it's emotional," he said. "I had wonderful years here and feel a gratitude to be able to make 120 appearances for Germany."

Schweinsteiger played at three World Cups and four European championship tournaments though his international career ended in disappointment with a 2-0 defeat to France in the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

