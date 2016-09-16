Modeste double sends Cologne to top of the table

BERLIN (Reuters) - Striker Anthony Modeste struck twice in the first half to lead Cologne 3-0 past promoted Freiburg on Friday and send them provisionally to the top of the Bundesliga table with seven points from three matches.

The Frenchman headed the hosts into the lead in the 29th minute and Leonardo Bittenourt added a second goal two minutes later.

The 28-year-old Modeste, who took his season tally to three goals, then grabbed his second of the evening two minutes before the break as Cologne cruised to their second win in three Bundesliga matches this season, climbing a point above champions Bayern Munich.

Cologne, top of the Bundesliga for the first time since 1996, have yet to concede a goal in the league this season but the Bavarians can reclaim top spot with victory over Ingolstadt on Saturday.