Dortmund demolish Wolfsburg 5-1 to top Bundesliga

BERLIN (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund crushed VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 away on Tuesday, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice, to top the Bundesliga ahead of champions Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Dortmund, who have scored 11 goals in two league games plus six in their Champions League win over Legia Warsaw for a total of 17 in seven days, are level on nine points with Bayern and third-placed Hertha Berlin, who the champions host on Wednesday.

"That's a lot of goals," Aubameyang told reporters, "We played a good game and we are satisfied. Early in the second half we struggled a bit but did it well.

"If we continue like that then no one can stop us," added the Gabon international, who has scored four goals in Dortmund's four league games this season.

Dortmund set a frantic early pace and scored when Raphael Guerreiro fired in from a tight angle after four minutes.

They made it 2-0 in the 17th with Portugal international Guerreiro, in stellar form, flicking the ball on for Aubameyang, who charged through and curled a shot past keeper Koen Casteels.

Wolfsburg briefly threatened early in the second half but Roman Buerki denied them by stopping Mario Gomez's effort and then palming away a powerful Ricardo Rodriguez free kick.

GOLDEN CHANCE

Germany international Gomez missed a golden opportunity five minutes after the restart when he slid in to connect near the goal-line but Buerki somehow got a hand on the ball to clear it.

Dortmund's Swiss keeper was helpless, however, when Wolves' substitute Daniel Didavi slipped into the area and drilled home a Vierinha cutback three minutes later.

But the comeback was short-lived with the visitors scoring twice in four minutes with Ousmane Dembele netting an easy tap-in after Guerreiro had played in substitute Gonzalo Castro, who then delivered an assist for Aubameyang to get his second goal.

An unmarked Lukasz Piszczek headed in a corner in the 73rd to complete the demolition and push Wolfsburg down one place to ninth on five points.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved on to nine points by winning 2-0 at Ingolstadt, while struggling Hamburg SV slumped to a third loss in four matches with a 1-0 reverse at mid-table Freiburg, leaving coach Bruno Labbadia's job in the balance.

Hamburg are 16th with one points from their four games.