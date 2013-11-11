FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany striker Klose doubtful for Italy, England matches
November 11, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Germany striker Klose doubtful for Italy, England matches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates his goal during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Argentina at Green Point stadium in Cape Town July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany forward Miroslav Klose could be doubtful for their friendly internationals against Italy and England in the coming days after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, the team said on Monday.

Klose, joint Germany all-time top scorer with 68 goals, was injured in Lazio’s 1-1 draw against Parma in the Serie A and taken off six minutes from time.

“He is now in Munich, being treated by federation doctors,” the German football association said in a statement.

The 35-year-old had only returned to action in October after undergoing foot surgery that had ruled him out for a month.

Germany, who have qualified for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, will play Italy in Milan on November 15 before taking on England in London four days later.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

