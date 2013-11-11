Germany striker Klose doubtful for Italy, England matches

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates his goal during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Argentina at Green Point stadium in Cape Town July 3, 2010. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany forward Miroslav Klose could be doubtful for their friendly internationals against Italy and England in the coming days after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, the team said on Monday.

Klose, joint Germany all-time top scorer with 68 goals, was injured in Lazio’s 1-1 draw against Parma in the Serie A and taken off six minutes from time.

“He is now in Munich, being treated by federation doctors,” the German football association said in a statement.

The 35-year-old had only returned to action in October after undergoing foot surgery that had ruled him out for a month.

Germany, who have qualified for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, will play Italy in Milan on November 15 before taking on England in London four days later.