#Sports News
September 25, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Loew still "ideal" coach for Germany: federation boss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's coach Joachim Loew reacts during their friendly soccer match against Argentina in Frankfurt August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany coach Joachim Loew remains the best choice to lead the team despite their Euro 2012 semi-final exit that extended their 16-year run without a trophy, German football association boss Wolfgang Niersbach said on Tuesday.

Loew, who took over after the 2006 World Cup, has steered the team to a Euro 2008 final spot and last four appearances at the 2010 World Cup and this year’s Euros.

Following their 2-1 semi-final loss to Italy in June, Loew has been under growing criticism for failing to deliver a trophy. His contract runs to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Germany’s opening two World Cup qualifying wins have also been less than impressive.

“Joachim Loew is competent, straightforward, serious. He is and remains for the DFB the ideal national team coach,” Niersbach told the WAZ newspaper group.

“We should also not forget that we are second in the world rankings and it cannot be that after every Euro 15 coaches are fired and only one stays on.”

Among those critical of Loew’s work has been Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, who said the coach should be tougher with his players.

”It is wise for the DFB to stick with continuity,“ said Niersbach. ”Only Denmark’s Morten Olsen has been longer in his job than Loew in Europe. All other teams have changed coaches many times.

“I ask with what success? By the way Spain had to wait 44 years for another title before winning (Euro) 2008.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
