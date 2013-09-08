FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany physio breaks finger, tears muscle treating player
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 8, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Germany physio breaks finger, tears muscle treating player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany’s physiotherapist suffered two injuries as he ran on to the pitch to treat a player during Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Klaus Eder, who has worked for the German federation for 25 year, tore a muscle in his left leg as he went to tend to Marcel Schmelzer, causing him to fall over and break his finger.

“I now have to put into practice what I always tell my patients,” the 60-year-old told the German federation’s website (www.dfb.de) on Sunday.

”Patience is important and you should not expect a lot of progress too soon.

“The way the players reacted was very comforting,” he said. “Philipp Lahm brought me the ice pack, Mesut Ozil and Miroslav Klose held me and led me off the field.”

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.