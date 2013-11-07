FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hanover police bring home the bacon ahead of derby
#Sports News
November 7, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Hanover police bring home the bacon ahead of derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Hanover police were called into action ahead of Friday’s Lower Saxony derby between Hanover 96 and Eintracht Braunschweig, picking up a pig sporting a Hanover 96 scarf in the city center as tempers between fans rose, they said on Thursday.

With 96 written on one side and a green scarf around its neck, the pig was spotted wandering through the city on Wednesday night.

Police, who have since transferred it to a shelter, are on full alert ahead of the first Bundesliga derby in 37 years between the bitter regional rivals.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

