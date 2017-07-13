FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 3:53 AM / 44 minutes ago

U.S. edge minnows Martinique in Gold Cup win

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jordan Morris spared the United States from an embarrassing draw with minnows Martinique on Wednesday as his 76th minute goal gave the hosts a 3-2 win in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The United States, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Panama in their opener on Saturday, took a 2-0 lead in the second half through Omar Gonzalez and Morris.

Martinique hit back with a double from Kevin Parsemain before Morris fired home the winner with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in Tampa, Florida.

The win moved the United States joint top of Group B with Panama, who beat Nicaragua 2-1 on Wednesday, on four points.

Martinique, on three points, while face Panama on Saturday while the Americans take on Nicaragua, who have yet to claim a point.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

