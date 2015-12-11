FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras international Peralta shot dead
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Honduras international Peralta shot dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Honduras midfielder Arnold Peralta was shot to death in the Honduran city of La Ceiba on Thursday, police said.

Peralta, 26, was attacked by several men as he got into his car at a shopping center in his birth city La Ceiba, 185 km north of the capital Tegucigalpa, a region noted for drug cartel activity.

“Robbery has been discarded as a motive because Peralta had no personal belongings stolen,” said Leonel Sauceda, a spokesman for the Security ministry.

“The player died from multiple wounds from a firearm,” the Honduran daily La Prensa on Friday quoted the forensic report as saying.

Peralta, who played for top Honduran club Olimpia after spending the 2013-14 season with Scottish Championship (second-tier) side Glasgow Rangers, was in the Honduras squad taking part in CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The shooting recalled the murder in 1994 of Colombia defender Andres Escobar in Medellin days after his country’s first-round elimination at the World Cup finals in the United States following a 2-1 defeat by the hosts in which he scored an own goal.

Reporting by Luis Rojas; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.