Bologna suspend staff after new signing left at airport
February 3, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bologna suspend staff after new signing left at airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spartak Moscow's Ibson celebrates after scoring against Zilina during their Champions League Group F soccer match in Zilina in this file December 8, 2010 photo. REUTERS/David W Cerny

(Reuters) - Serie A strugglers Bologna have suspended four members of their technical staff after they apparently forgot to collect new signing Ibson from the airport, Italian media said on Monday.

Club president Albano Guaraldi was reportedly furious after the Brazilian arrived on Sunday, only to find there was nobody to greet him or pick up him.

Bologna are 17th in Serie A with 18 points, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Former Porto and Spartak Moscow midfielder Ibson, 30, has joined Bologna from Brazilian club Corinthians.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

