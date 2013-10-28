FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juventus sanctioned over anti-Naples chanting
October 28, 2013 / 7:37 PM / 4 years ago

Juventus sanctioned over anti-Naples chanting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Juventus supporter takes a picture before their Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray, at Juventus stadium in Turin, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Serie A champions Juventus became on Monday the latest team to be sanctioned for anti-Naples chanting by their fans during a game, the Serie A league said in a statement.

Serie A’s disciplinary tribunal ordered both tiers of the South Curve at the Juventus Stadium to be closed for one home match for what was officially described as “territorial discrimination”.

However, the sanction was suspended for one year and will be implemented only if there is a new offence during that period.

The written decision said that Juventus fans repeated the chants, including “wash them with fire from Vesuvius”, several times during their team’s 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Last week, AS Roma, Torino, Inter Milan and AC Milan were given the same sanction for anti-Naples chanting by their fans.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
