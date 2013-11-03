FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ranocchia breaks Italian duck as Inter sink Udinese
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 3, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Ranocchia breaks Italian duck as Inter sink Udinese

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Defender Andrea Ranocchia became the first Italian to score for Inter Milan in Serie A this season as they brushed aside Udinese 3-0 on Sunday.

Ranocchia volleyed home at the far post in the 29th minute after Argentine forward Rodrigo Palacio had put the visitors ahead with his seventh league goal of the season.

Palacio’s compatriot Ricardo Alvarez completed the scoring in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Inter have scored 27 Serie A goals this season. Twenty-three have come from their South American contingent, Japanese midfielder Yuto Nagatomo has netted twice and one came from Algerian Saphir Taider.

Domenico Berardi grabbed a hat-trick, including two penalties, to give Sassuolo a 4-3 win at Sampdoria while Lazio’s problems continued with a shock 2-0 home defeat by Genoa.

Inter are fourth with 22 points from 11 games. They are six points behind Napoli and Juventus, and ahead of Hellas Verona, who beat Cagliari 2-1, on goal difference.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.