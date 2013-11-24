More heat on Allegri after 10-man Genoa hold Milan

ROME (Reuters) - The pressure was heaped on coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday after AC Milan continued their dreadful run of Serie A form with a 1-1 home draw against 10-man Genoa.

Elsewhere, a late goal from Antonio Cassano snatched a surprise 1-0 win for Parma at Napoli.

Milan were showered with boos and whistles after dropping to 11th place in the table on 14 points.

”We had loads of chances, missed a penalty and they scored with their only shot,“ said Allegri. ”We have to be more clinical in front of goal.

“Even when it was 11 v 11 we were always on the front foot but the lads weren’t rewarded.”

Kaka put Milan in front with an elegant fourth-minute goal, the Brazilian beautifully bringing down Nigel De Jong’s long pass as he burst into the area and without breaking his stride sweeping home an ice-cool finish.

Alberto Gilardino equalised from the spot for Genoa after Urby Emanuelson clumsily brought down Sime Vrsaljko four minutes later.

Milan striker Mario Balotelli compounded Allegri’s misery by missing a 36th-minute penalty, only the second time in his career he had missed from the spot.

Not even Thomas Manfredini being sent off for fouling Balotelli for the penalty could help toothless Milan as their misfiring attackers wasted a series of chances.

Supporters were so angry at the display that the police had to block the players exit after the match as a group of enraged fans looked to continue their protests face-to-face.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Milan’s trip to Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday could turn out to be Allegri’s last throw of the dice.

Napoli were sunk by Cassano as Rafa Benitez’s side were punished for a sloppy display that could have become a rout.

Cassano was in superb form and set up a number of chances for his less clinical team mates.

Even worse for Benitez, given Napoli’s crunch Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, was the sight of Marek Hamsik limping off only minutes after replacing the disappointing Goran Pandev.

“We have to wait and see whether he can play against Dortmund,” said the coach.

Parma moved up to 10th after Cassano’s classy low strike from outside the area nine minutes from time sparked talk of a 2014 World Cup callup.

“Of course I think about the World Cup and I’d like to take part,” he said. “If I don’t go to Brazil with the national team I’ll go there with my wife and children.”

Parma coach Roberto Donadoni said: “If he carries on playing like this he can go to Brazil”.

Napoli stayed third on 28 points, four behind unbeaten league leaders AS Roma who take on Cagliari on Monday.

Chievo Verona remained rooted to the bottom despite a stoppage-time Dejan Lazarevic strike earning a dramatic 1-0 derby victory against Hellas Verona.