Hamsik injury scare for Napoli
#Sports News
December 6, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Hamsik injury scare for Napoli

Terry Daley

1 Min Read

Napoli's Marek Hamsik reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Juventus stadium in Turin November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Attacking midfielder Marek Hamsik could miss Napoli’s Serie A match against Udinese on Saturday and their Champions League showdown with Arsenal on Wednesday after suffering a foot injury.

“Hamsik had a knock to his foot. We need to wait and see how it goes,” coach Rafa Benitez said during Friday’s pre-match news conference.

Napoli go into Saturday’s game six points behind Serie A champions Juventus after recent dip in form.

Hamsik, who has scored six times in Serie A this season, is considered as a key player as Napoli look to keep alive their Champions League challenge. Napoli need to beat Premier League leaders Arsenal by three goals to qualify for the knockout stages of the European competition.

Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
