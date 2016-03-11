Juve win thanks to Dybala brilliance, Buffon clean sheet

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring the first goal in Italian Serie A match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy on 11 March, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Juventus forward Paulo Dybala scored another exquisite goal and their goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon kept his 10th successive clean sheet in the league to give the Serie A leaders a 1-0 win over Sassuolo on Friday.

Dybala curled a shot in off the inside of the post for his 14th goal of the season to put Juve, chasing a fifth successive title, on 67 points and six clear of Napoli, who visit Palermo on Sunday.

Buffon, 38, has not conceded a goal in 926 minutes and is three minutes short of the Serie A record set by Sebastiano Rossi for AC Milan in 1994.

The 2006 World Cup winner Buffon, last beaten by Antonio Cassano of Sampdoria on Jan. 10, had to be on his toes, however, as he made two difficult saves to deny the always dangerous Nicola Sansone as Sassuolo pressed in the last 20 minutes.

Sassuolo were the last team to beat Juventus in the league back on Oct. 28 and the leaders, who have admitted that that defeat shook them out of their complacency, have won 18 and drawn one of 19 games since then.

Dybala nearly got Juve off to a flying start with a vicious, dipping shot which Andrea Consigli tipped over the bar.

Consigli also saved Alex Sandro’s header with his feet but Sassuolo, who are seventh on 44 points, missed the chance to go ahead when Alfred Duncan shot wide after 20 minutes.

Dybala showed him how it was done in the 36th minute when he curled the ball into the net off the inside of the post from 20 metres after Juan Cuadrado raced down the flank and laid the ball back to the Argentine.

Juventus attacked relentlessly for the first hour but Sassuolo refused to lie down and put them under pressure in a tense finale.

Sansone was always dangerous, first testing Buffon with a snapshot and then breaking forward and nearly catching him out with a shot which the veteran struggled to parry.

Buffon overtook Dino Zoff’s second-best Serie A mark of 903 minutes without conceding a goal and can break Rossi’s record against neighbours Torino on March 20.