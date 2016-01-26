FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police probing top soccer clubs over alleged tax evasion: sources
January 26, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Italy police probing top soccer clubs over alleged tax evasion: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian finance police has seized assets worth 12 million euros as part of an investigation into alleged large-scale tax evasion involving 35 Italian soccer clubs, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Senior executives from Serie A clubs AC Milan, Lazio and Napoli are among some 64 people who have been placed under investigation, the sources said.

Milan and Napoli declined to comment. A spokesman for Lazio said he was not aware of any probe.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Sara Rossi, Amalia de Simone; Valentina Consiglio; Editing by Crispian Balmer

