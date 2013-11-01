Quagliarella back for Juve, Bonucci dropped from squad

Juventus' Fabio Quagliarella celebrates after scoring against Galatasaray during their Champions League soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME (Reuters) - Striker Fabio Quagliarella returns for Italian champions Juventus for the trip to Parma on Saturday (1700 GMT) after recovering from a thigh injury.

However, defender Leonardo Bonucci has been left out of the 21-man squad announced on the Juventus website (www.juventus.com), as manager Antonio Conte rests players ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League home clash with Real Madrid.

“Quagliarella is finally available, while (Sebastian) Giovinco has also overcome problems with his foot,” Conte said in a news conference on Friday.

“I’ve thought about scientific rotation over this period,” he added in reference to the Madrid game. “I won’t tell you who is out, but I’ve already decided.”

Juventus are third in Serie A on 25 points, level with Napoli in second and five behind leaders AS Roma.