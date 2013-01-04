Milan will walk off if subjected to racism: Berlusconi

ROME (Reuters) - AC Milan will leave the field of play whenever they suffer racist abuse, club president Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday a day after the team walked out of a friendly game.

“I really admired the behavior of my Milan team and the statements made by the players, the coach (Massimiliano) Allegri and my daughter (and Milan board member) Barbara,” said Berlusconi.

“I can assure you that in any match where incidents of this type occur Milan will leave the field.”

Milan players walked off 26 minutes into a friendly against lower league side Pro Patria on Thursday after monkey chants from a small section of the crowd.

The former Italian Prime Minister and media mogul praised Kevin-Prince Boateng for the way the player behaved after refusing to tolerate the abuse.

“I called Kevin Prince-Boateng a short while ago and congratulated him for his reaction to the disgraceful racist episode that took place at Pro Patria’s stadium in Busto Arsizio,” he said.