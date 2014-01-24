FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AC Milan agree deal to sign Chelsea's Essien
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 25, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

AC Milan agree deal to sign Chelsea's Essien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michael Essien of Chelsea gives a thumbs up as he arrives for a team training session at their training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, south of London, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

ROME (Reuters) - AC Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Ghana midfielder Michael Essien who has traveled to Italy for a medical, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

“...the completion of the move is subject to him (Essien) agreeing personal terms with Milan and passing a medical examination,” Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

Italian media reports said Essien was due to sign a contract that would keep him at Milan until June next year.

Essien joined Chelsea in 2005, during which time the west london club won the Champions League, the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times.

Earlier, Milan said on their website (www.acmilan.com): “Just turned 31, and with a CV including domestic title and Champions League wins as well as victory with the Ghana national side, Michael Essien is expected in the city this evening”.

Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.