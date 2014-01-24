AC Milan agree deal to sign Chelsea's Essien

Michael Essien of Chelsea gives a thumbs up as he arrives for a team training session at their training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, south of London, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

ROME (Reuters) - AC Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Ghana midfielder Michael Essien who has traveled to Italy for a medical, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

“...the completion of the move is subject to him (Essien) agreeing personal terms with Milan and passing a medical examination,” Chelsea said on their website (www.chelseafc.com).

Italian media reports said Essien was due to sign a contract that would keep him at Milan until June next year.

Essien joined Chelsea in 2005, during which time the west london club won the Champions League, the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup four times.

Earlier, Milan said on their website (www.acmilan.com): “Just turned 31, and with a CV including domestic title and Champions League wins as well as victory with the Ghana national side, Michael Essien is expected in the city this evening”.