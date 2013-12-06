FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De Sciglio, Mexes, Abbiati return for AC Milan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

De Sciglio, Mexes, Abbiati return for AC Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AC Milan's Mario Balotelli controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Catania at Massimino stadium in Catania December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

ROME (Reuters) - The return of defenders Mattia De Sciglio and Phillipe Mexes, and goalkeeper Christian Abbiati should give troubled AC Milan a boost ahead of their trip to Livorno on Saturday.

Left back De Sciglio has recovered from a knee injury and is fit for only his second start of the season. Centre-back Mexes is available again after almost a month out and Abbiati has recovered from flu.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are eighth on 17 points after a desperate start to the season but two thumping away wins at Celtic in the Champions League and their first in the league against Catania last Sunday have raised spirits at the San Siro.

They are still missing several players, however, including forwards Robinho and Giampaolo Pazzini and midfielder Sulley Muntari.

Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.