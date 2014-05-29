FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian FA dismisses allegations over Lazio player's age
May 29, 2014 / 10:33 AM / 3 years ago

Italian FA dismisses allegations over Lazio player's age

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Italian football federation (FIGC) has dismissed allegations that Lazio youth team player Joseph Minala is in his early 40s. “The federal prosecutor has examined the reports of the allegations and decided to dismiss the case in the light of concrete evidence over the age of the player Joseph Minala,” said the FIGC in a statement. African website senego.net reported in February that Minala, who is from Cameroon, he had told them that he was 41 years old, something the player denied in a statement on the Serie A club’s website.

Minala made his Serie A debut against Sampdoria in April and made two further appearances last season.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

