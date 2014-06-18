Ghana midfielder Muntari extends deal with AC Milan

Ghana's Sulley Muntari listens to his country's national anthem before their international soccer friendly against South Korea at Sun Life stadium ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ROME (Reuters) - Sulley Muntari has signed a one-year extension to his contract with AC Milan, the Ghana midfielder agreeing to a deal that keeps him at the Serie A club until 2016.

“AC Milan communicates that Sulley Muntari has renewed his contract until June 30, 2016,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muntari signed a permanent deal with Milan before the start of last season after joining on loan from local rivals Inter Milan in January 2012.

The 29-year-old scored five goals in 26 league appearance for Milan last season as the Serie A giants floundered, finishing in eighth place and missing out on European football for the first time since 1998.

Muntari played the full 90 minutes in Ghana’s dramatic 2-1 loss to the United States in a World Cup Group G fixture in Brazil on Monday, a match decided by a John Brooks header four minutes from time.