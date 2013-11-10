FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian derby abandoned after team reduced to six players
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 10, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Italian derby abandoned after team reduced to six players

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Italian third-tier match was called off on Sunday after visiting side Nocerina, having allegedly received death threats from their own fans, were reduced to six men by injuries after only 21 minutes.

The southern derby match at Salernitana had begun 40 minutes late and Nocerina made their three permitted substitutions in the first two minutes.

Over the next 20 minutes, five players went off injured, leaving the team with six players, below the minimum needed to continue the game.

Italian media said Nocerina players had received death threats from the club’s fans, had not wanted to play at all and had been persuaded to take the field by security officials.

Nocerina fans had been banned from attending the game and Italian media reported that the club wanted to stop the match being played.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.