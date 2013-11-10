Italian derby abandoned after team reduced to six players

(Reuters) - An Italian third-tier match was called off on Sunday after visiting side Nocerina, having allegedly received death threats from their own fans, were reduced to six men by injuries after only 21 minutes.

The southern derby match at Salernitana had begun 40 minutes late and Nocerina made their three permitted substitutions in the first two minutes.

Over the next 20 minutes, five players went off injured, leaving the team with six players, below the minimum needed to continue the game.

Italian media said Nocerina players had received death threats from the club’s fans, had not wanted to play at all and had been persuaded to take the field by security officials.

Nocerina fans had been banned from attending the game and Italian media reported that the club wanted to stop the match being played.