5 months ago
Soccer: Lazio reach Italian Cup final despite losing to Roma
#Sports News
April 4, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Lazio reach Italian Cup final despite losing to Roma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - AS Roma v Lazio - Italian Cup - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 4/04/17 Lazio's players celebrate at the end of the match.Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Lazio reached the Italian Cup final despite losing 3-2 to neighbors AS Roma in the second leg of their last-four encounter on Tuesday.

A brace from Egypt forward Mohamed Salah turned out to be in vain as Lazio went through 4-3 on aggregate to face either Napoli or Juventus, who meet on Wednesday, in the final.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Lazio increased their aggregate lead when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored from a rebound although Stephan El Shaarawy replied for Roma just before the break.

Ciro Immobile put Lazio back in front in the 56th minute but Salah replied 10 minutes later and grabbed a last-minute winner.

Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis

