Napoli's Sarri banned for two cup ties over Mancini clash
#Sports News
January 21, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Napoli's Sarri banned for two cup ties over Mancini clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

(Reuters) - Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has been banned for two Italian Cup games and fined 20,000 euros ($21,672)for using “highly offensive” language against Inter Milan’s Roberto Mancini during their teams’ quarter-final on Tuesday.

But as Napoli were knocked out by Inter after losing 2-0, Sarri’s ban will not become effective until next season.

The coaches became embroiled in a heated row towards the end of the tie.

After the game, Mancini, who was sent off and has been fined 5,000 euros for his “intimidating” role in the confrontation, accused his opposite number of making homophobic insults.

But the ruling by a sporting judge, refers to “highly offensive” comments and does not mention homophobia, for which the punishment could have been greater.

The clash appeared to occur after Mancini questioned the fourth official, who mistakenly indicated nine minutes of added time before changing his mind and indicating five instead.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
