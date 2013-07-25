Jamaica international fails dope test

(Reuters) - An unnamed Jamaica international has failed a dope test following a World Cup qualifying match, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) said in a statement on Thursday.

The JFF said they received notification from FIFA that a member of the Jamaica squad for the match against Honduras on June 11 had “returned an adverse analytical finding on his urine sample.”

“The JFF has taken this matter very seriously and a thorough investigation has already started by the chairman of the JFF Medical Committee,” the federation said on their website (www.jamaicafootballfederation.com).

The test was carried out by FIFA and the player has been informed.

Jamaican sport has recently been rocked by a doping scandal with several athletes testing positive for banned substances, including twice Olympic 200 meters champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and former world 100 meters record-holder Asafa Powell.

Jamaica are bottom of their 2014 World Cup qualifying group with no wins and two points from six matches.