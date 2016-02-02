FIFA wants two-year ban for South Korean who failed doping test

A FIFA sign is seen outside the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA has appealed for a ban on South Korean player, Kang Soo-il, to be increased to two years, the second increase after he was banned for 15 games then six months for failing a doping test last year.

Kang apologized to fans and blamed a moustache-growing cream after he failed a test for the anabolic steroid methyltestosterone on June 11. He was with the South Korean national team at the time and was pulled from the squad immediately.

Soccer’s world governing body is under pressure to show it can police the game and officials after a World Cup corruption scandal involving bribes and kickbacks to sell media and marketing rights for soccer tournaments and matches.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) imposed a six-month ban on Aug. 12 but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday that FIFA had appealed for more.

“In its appeal to the CAS, FIFA seeks to increase the player’s suspension to two years,” CAS said in a statement.

Two years is considered the standard sanction for unintentional doping under FIFA’s anti-doping regulations.

CAS will hold a hearing in Shanghai, China, on Friday.

Kang was initially handed a 15-game ban by the Korean league and his club, Jeju United, were given a warning for a lack of oversight.