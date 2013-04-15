FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baseball more popular with Dominicans, says Blatter
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 4 years ago

Baseball more popular with Dominicans, says Blatter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes a speech during the "Sports, Business and Ethics - a Situation Analysis" congress held by FIFA's subsidiary Early Warning System (EWS) in Zurich April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - Soccer has a difficult task to match the popularity of baseball in the Dominican Republic, according to FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

“We know there is another sport (baseball) in this country that is more important than football and this is a challenge for football,” the head of world soccer’s ruling body said on Monday during an official visit to Santo Domingo.

Blatter, on a week-long tour of the Caribbean and Central America, added: “One day, I don’t know when, football will be recognized in this country on the same level”.

Baseball is hugely popular in the Dominican Republic especially after they won the World Classic in San Francisco last month by beating neighbors Puerto Rico in the final.

FIFA has invested millions of dollars in the region and has major renovations planned for Dominican stadiums in Santo Domingo and San Cristobal.

Blatter is due to visit Haiti later on Monday and will also travel to Cuba.

His trip ends in Panama on Friday where he will attend the CONCACAF (North and Central American and Caribbean Confederation) Congress and its under-17 championship final in Panama City.

Writing by Kurt Hall in Rio de Janeiro, editing by Rex Gowar and Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.