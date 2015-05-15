FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South American confederation opens proceedings against Boca
May 15, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

South American confederation opens proceedings against Boca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Boca Juniors after the club’s fans attacked River Plate players forcing the Libertadores Cup match to be abandoned.

In a statement on Friday, Paraguay-based CONMEBOL said it had “handed the (Argentine) club until 1400 (local time) tomorrow to present its case.”

Four River Plate players are recovering from keratitis, or an inflamed cornea, after they were apparently struck with pepper spray or a similar irritant during the last 16, second-leg tie at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
