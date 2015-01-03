Gerrard moving to U.S. but yet to decide on club

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gestures as he leaves the club's Melwood training centre in Liverpool, northern England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Captain Steven Gerrard will join a U.S. Major League Soccer team when he quits Liverpool at the end of the season but has yet to commit to a club, he said on Saturday.

The former England skipper announced on Friday that he was ending his time at Anfield and moving abroad.

“I can tell the supporters ... it will be America,” Gerrard told Liverpool’s TV channel.

“But I‘m not over the line with any team just yet. I‘m close and as soon as I know I’ll make the announcement.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has made 695 appearances and scored 180 goals for Liverpool after joining the club as an eight-year-old.

Gerrard said the turning point in his decision to leave came when Brendan Rodgers told him he could no longer play every game.

“The key conversation or moment was when the manager sat me down not so long ago and said it was time to manage my games for me,” he added.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is shown on a poster outside Anfield in Liverpool, northern England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

”I‘m bright enough to realize it is the right thing for everyone but when you’ve been a starter and a mainstay in the team for such a long time, it was a very difficult conversation.

“I accept it and I’ll continue to give everything I’ve got whether I‘m starting, coming off the bench or whatever,” said Gerrard.

“I wish I’d met Brendan when I was 24 because I think I’d be sitting here talking about a lot of titles that we’d won together.”

While Gerrard is unlikely to return to Anfield as a player, and has already ruled out featuring for another team against Liverpool, he said he could go back one day in another capacity.

“I’ll only come back and serve the club if I feel as if I can help,” he added.

“I wouldn’t like to come back just to be Steven Gerrard the player and just be around. I’d like to help in whatever capacity that may be.”

Gerrard’s greatest moment in a Liverpool shirt was when he helped to inspire the dramatic comeback win over AC Milan in the Champions League final in 2005.

He suffered disappointment last May when Liverpool missed out on the league title. The team faltered late in the campaign when they appeared poised to become champions for the first time since 1990.