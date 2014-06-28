FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany v Algeria
June 28, 2014

Germany v Algeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany play Algeria in a World Cup Round of 16 match on Monday.

Where: The Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre

Capacity: 48,849

When: Monday, June 30, 1700 local (2000 GMT/1600 ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 5-Mats Hummels, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 16-Philipp Lahm; 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 10-Lukas Podolski; 13-Thomas Mueller

Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 4-Essaid Belkalem, 5-Rafik Halliche, 6-Djamel Mesbah, 12-Carl Medjani, 20-Aissa Mandi; 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 11-Yacine Brahimi; 13-Islam Slimani, 18-Abdelmoume Djabou

Key stats:

* Striker Miroslav Klose came off the bench to score a record-equalling 15th World Cup goal during Germany’s 2-2 group stage draw against Ghana.

* With four goals, Thomas Mueller is the tournament’s joint top scorer with Argentina’s Lionel Messi

* Appearing at their fourth World Cup, Algeria have reached the second round for the first time.

* Algeria’s fourth goal against South Korea in their Group H match in Porto Alegre on Sunday made them the highest-scoring African side in a single World Cup match.

* Until they scored against Belgium in their opening match, Algeria had not netted a World Cup goal for 28 years.

Previous meetings:

The two teams have met twice before, including once in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, with Algeria surprisingly winning on both occasions.

Last meeting: June 16, 1982, Gijon, Spain - Algeria 2 West Germany 1

Compiled by Steve Keating. Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
