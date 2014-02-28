FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man Utd team with Google to put faraway fans pitchside
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 28, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Man Utd team with Google to put faraway fans pitchside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester United's Robin Van Persie celebrates scoring against Stoke City during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United have joined forces with technology giant Google to allow a handful of soccer fans around the world to follow next month’s clash with Liverpool as if they were pitchside at Old Trafford.

To heighten the sense of being at the game, images of the fans will appear live on the digital advertising hoardings at the stadium during the Premier League game on March 16.

Their pictures will be streamed using the Google+Hangout system -- a video chat function.

Google described the move as an “experiment into what the future of supporting your team could be”, although the initiative will be limited to only around 10-20 fans this time.

United fans are being asked to share a picture on Google+ with the tag “#MUFrontRow” to show their support and the participants will be chosen from this group.

English champions United claim to have more than 650 million global followers.

Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.