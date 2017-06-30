The childhood home of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is pictured in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man looks at a mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on a wall of Messi's childhood school in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Street artist Lisandro Urteaga speaks in front of his mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi during an interview with Reuters in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Street artist Lisandro Urteaga works on his mural of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi near Messi's childhood home in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

People walk past the childhood school of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, which is displaying a mural of him, in Rosario, Argentina, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Maria Sol Messi, sister of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, arrives to the hotel where her brother and Antonella Roccuzzo's wedding will take place in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

ROSARIO, Argentina Some of the biggest names in world football gathered in Argentina on Friday to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo.

Past and present Barcelona team mates Carles Puyol, Javier Mascherano, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all there, as was Gerard Pique and his pop star wife Shakira.

Several Premier League players were also among the 260 guests, including Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy five times.

The city is in the heart of Argentina's bread basket but drug trafficking in the region has grown in recent years and the homicide rate has soared.

Messi met Roccuzzo, who is also from Rosario, when they were growing up. The couple have two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Eliana Raszewski, Writing by Andrew Downie)