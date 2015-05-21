FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to face Mexico in September friendly in Texas
May 21, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina to face Mexico in September friendly in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will face Argentina in a friendly match in the United States in September as a warm up ahead of their World Cup qualifiers later this year, the Mexican Football Federation announced on Thursday.

“Mexico will face the two-time World Cup winners Argentina on September 8 at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas,” the federation said.

Both sides will also take part in the Copa America in Chile which begins next month.

Mexico -- who will also play in the Gold Cup in the United States in July -- are in Group A with Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador, while Argentina face Paraguay, Uruguay and Jamaica in Group B.

Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco, Writing by Andrew Downie, Editing by Tom Hayward

