America put one foot in final, Pizzi takes charge of Leon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America have taken a big step towards the Mexican Apertura championship final and a possible record 12th league title with a 3-0 win at Monterrey in the first leg of their semi-final.

Two goals from striker Luis Mendoza, the first aided by a deflection, helped America beat 10-man Rayados at the Tecnologico on Thursday.

Monterrey’s Hiram Meir was sent off in the 35th minute, booked a second time for handball, two minutes after Mendoza’s first goal and one before fellow defender Efrain Velarde diverted Osvaldo Martinez’s free kick into his own net.

America and Monterrey meet again in the second leg at the Azteca in the capital on Sunday. The other tie between Toluca and UANL Tigres is level after Thursday’s 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Meanwhile, outgoing champions Leon have named former Barcelona and Spain striker Juan Antonio Pizzi as their coach following the resignation of Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas, who failed to steer his side into the title knockout rounds.

“No one must forget what Gustavo did at this club, I‘m going to make the most of everything good Matosas has left in the team,” Pizzi said at his unveiling on Thursday.

“I think the achievements and history of the team are a very valid point for me, there’s a squad who have shown they are protagonists,” he added of Leon, who won both the Apertura and Clausura last season.

Argentine-born Pizzi returns to Mexico after playing there for Toluca for a season in 1990-91 on his way between hometown club Rosario Central and a long spell in Spain with Tenerife, Valencia and Barca.

Pizzi, who won league titles as coach with Universidad Catolica of Chile in 2010 and Argentina’s San Lorenzo a year ago, was in charge of Valencia for the second half of last season.