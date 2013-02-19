Mexican duo fined for obscene gestures in celebrations

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two players have been fined in Mexico for making obscene gestures while celebrating goals they scored in first division matches at the weekend.

Panamanian Luis Tejeda of Toluca and Efrain Velarde of UNAM Pumas grabbed their genitals and shouted at the crowd as they stood facing the stands.

“Luis Carlos Tejada and Efrain Velarde are sanctioned with a fine of 2,000 days’ minimum salary for making signs, gestures and showing obscene attitudes towards the public at the Azteca and (Olimpico) Universitario stadiums respectively,” the Mexican league’s disciplinary committee said in a statement.

The two players must therefore pay 129,000 Mexican pesos ($10,200) each given that the national minimum daily salary in the country is 64.50 pesos.

Toluca drew 2-2 away to America at the Azteca on Saturday while Pumas beat Morelia 1-0 at the Olimpico on Sunday.

UANL Tigres are top of the Clausura championship with 17 points from seven matches.

America and Atlas, who beat Monterrey 2-1, are joint second a point behind while title holders Tijuana have lost ground after two successive defeats and are fourth with 13 points.

Pumas are in mid-table with nine points and Toluca are fourth from bottom with six.

Bottom club San Luis and Morelia have appointed new coaches after sacking Eduardo Fontanes and Argentine Ruben Romano respectively on Monday.

Uruguayan Carlos Morales has taken charge of San Luis and Argentine Carlos Bustos is the new coach at Morelia, who have eight points, having played for them between 1997-99.

($1 = 12.6925 Mexican pesos)