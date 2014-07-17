FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Cup players dominate MLS All-Star XI
#Sports News
July 17, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

World Cup players dominate MLS All-Star XI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clint Dempsey of the U.S. (8) is tackled by Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (on the ground) during extra time in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - Eight players who took part in the World Cup have been named in on Major League Soccer’s All-Star XI for their exhibition clash with German club Bayern Munich, the league said on Wednesday.

The All-Star team is dominated by members of the United States national team who reached the round of 16 in Brazil before losing 2-1 to Belgium.

U.S. captain Clint Dempsey is joined by World Cup team mates Michael Bradley, Graham Zusi, Kyle Beckerman, Matt Besler, DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez and Nick Rimando, while former U.S. striker Landon Donovan, 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry and Nigeria’s Obafemi Martins complete the team.

Bayern Munich can currently field seven players that were members of Germany’s World Cup winning team.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Portland, Oregon.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto.

