Arsenal to face MLS All-Star team in California in July

(Reuters) - English Premier League (EPL) giants Arsenal will face the best of Major League Soccer in the MLS All-Star game in San Jose, California this summer, MLS announced on Thursday.

The match will be held at the Avaya Stadium on July 28.

Arsenal are currently in contention for the EPL title, five points behind leaders Leicester with 13 games remaining.

The Gunners team, managed by Arsene Wenger, includes global stars such as Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, German attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil and Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Arsenal’s participation will continue the tradition of the MLS All-Stars facing famous international clubs.

Though the match is billed as a friendly, it can be a serious contest as the MLS players seek to make a mark against famous opposition.

Two years ago, the All-Star team faced Bayern Munich, whose manager Pep Guardiola refused to shake hands with MLS coach Caleb Porter at the end of the contest, instead wagging his index finger at his counterpart.

Guardiola was upset by a couple of clattering tackles All-Star players made on Xherdan Shaqiri and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Arsenal, after playing the All-Stars, will travel to the Los Angeles area to meet Mexican side Chivas de Guadalajara at the StubHub Center on July 31.