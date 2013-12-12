FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayern Munich to play in 2014 MLS All-Star match
December 12, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bayern Munich to play in 2014 MLS All-Star match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bayern Munich's Mario Goetze (R) celebrates with David Alaba after scoring a goal against Manchester City during their Champions League Group D soccer match in Munich December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

(Reuters) - European champions Bayern Munich will play in the 2014 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game as part of their pre-season North American tour, the U.S. league said on Thursday.

The exhibition match will be on August 6 in Portland, Oregon, at the home of the Portland Timbers, MLS said in a statement.

Bayern won their fifth European title, and first in 12 years, in May by beating fellow German side Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

They also won a domestic league and cup double to become the first German club to claim the treble.

They currently have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and have reached the Champions League last 16.

In the 2013 MLS All-Star Game, Italy’s Serie A club AS Roma cruised to a 3-1 victory in Kansas City.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris

