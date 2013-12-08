Kansas City win Cup final after penalty shootout

Dec 7, 2013; Kansas City, KS, USA; Sporting KC goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen (1) raises the MLS Cup with his team after the 2013 MLS Cup against the Real Salt Lake at Sporting Park. Sporting KC won in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sporting Kansas City won their second MLS Cup title in dramatic fashion on Saturday, coming from a goal down before beating Real Salt Lake 7-6 in a pulsating penalty shootout following a 1-1 tie after extra time.

Aurelien Collin, who scored Sporting’s equaliser in the second half, broke the deadlock in sudden-death with a thunderous shot inside the right post to beat Real goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Lovel Palmer, aiming to extend the sudden-death shootout, then hit the crossbar to send the home crowd into rapturous celebration on a freezing night at Sporting Park in Kansas City.

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after Kyle Beckerman found Alvaro Saborio with a pinpoint pass and the Costa Rican chested the ball down before beating Kansas City goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen with a powerful low shot.

Sporting, previously hoisting the giant silver cup in 2000, levelled in the 76th minute when Collin headed the ball inside the far post after a corner kick from Graham Zusi.