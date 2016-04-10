Dallas hold San Jose after Bernardez own goal

Apr 9, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa (31) heads a ball on goal during the second half against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - FC Dallas came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday in a Major League Soccer Western Conference clash on their home turf.

Dallas twice fell behind, first after Alberto Quintero’s fourth minute strike, then in the 55th minute when Chris Wondolowski put the visitors ahead 2-1.

But an own goal by San Jose in the 62nd minute allowed Dallas to tie and eventually earn a point that felt like a win.

Dallas was playing for the second week in a row without injured Argentine playmaker Mauro Diaz.

Apr 9, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; FC Dallas fans during the match against the San Jose Earthquakes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s important that we can show that mentality, but honestly we don’t even want to be in that position where we’re down at home,” forward Tesho Akindele told reporters.

Akindele scored for Dallas in the 36th minute and the crucial own goal was set up by Fabian Castillo who charged and cut the ball back for a team mate when Earthquakes defender Victor Bernardez headed into his own net.

“(Castillo) created, he gave us ideas in those minutes. We needed someone who could create and put two, three combinations together,” said Dallas coach Oscar Pareja.

In other action around MLS, Real Salt Lake pipped Colorado Rapids 1-0, thanks to a late goal by Joao Plata, and DC United snapped a six-game winless streak dating back to last season with a thumping 4-0 triumph against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Montreal Impact beat Columbus Crew 2-0, Sporting Kansas City defeated New York Red Bulls by an identical margin while Toronto FC and New England Revolution battled to a 1-1 draw.