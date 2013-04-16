San Jose's Gordon gets three-game ban for anti-gay slur

San Jose Earthquakes' Alan Gordon (2nd L) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps with teammates during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - San Jose Earthquakes forward Alan Gordon was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer (MLS) on Tuesday for a homophobic comment he directed at an opponent.

Television cameras caught Gordon, who has since apologized for his comments, making an anti-gay slur to Portland Timbers midfielder Will Johnson during Sunday’s game.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Gordon used “unacceptable and offensive language” and that he should attend diversity and sensitivity training.

“Major League Soccer stands against discrimination and prejudice of any kind and will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Garber said in a statement.

“All of our players, staff and fans must remain committed to respect and dignity at all times.”

Gordon was also sent off in the 69th minute of Sunday’s game after an elbow to the face of Timbers’ French defender Mikael Silvestre and will serve an additional one game ban for that offence.