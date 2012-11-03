FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer: Rimando saves Real Salt Lake against Sounders
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 3, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Soccer: Rimando saves Real Salt Lake against Sounders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goalkeeper Nick Rimando helped Real Salt Lake survive an attacking blitz from the Seattle Sounders, ensuring his side sneaked a 0-0 draw on Friday and put them in the driving seat of their Major League Soccer Western Conference semi-finals.

Rimando produced six saves, three of which were brilliant reflex reactions, to what appeared certain goals and overcame a stray elbow from a collision that left him with a black eye in the first leg of the semi-final, played in front of more than 34,000 screaming and singing Seattle fans.

The result gives Real Salt Lake the edge heading home for the second leg on November 8 in Utah.

“We left everything out on the field today but we didn’t get the result. We didn’t score that’s the only thing,” Seattle goalkeeper Michael Gspurning said.

”Rimando came up with some huge saves and it makes it a little bit difficult for us now.

”We still have chances but Salt Lake is now favorite but we’re not afraid to go there next Thursday.

“It’s all or nothing next game. Don’t write us off, we’re still in the game and we will prepare and give 100 percent.”

Seattle’s Jeff Parke and Brad Evans and Salt Lake’s Kyle Beckerman and Javier Morales will take yellow cards into the second leg after being booked.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.