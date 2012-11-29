Factbox: 2012 MLS Cup final

Factbox on Saturday’s Major League Soccer Cup final between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo.

The MLS Cup is the annual match to decide Major League Soccer’s champion team. It is played between the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference which are decided by a series of playoffs between the top 10 teams from the regular season.

Both finalists are awarded places in the CONCACAF Champions League to decide the North and Central America and Caribbean region’s top club side.

DC United won the inaugural final in 1996 and have won a record four titles followed by Los Angeles with three then Houston and San Jose, with two each.

LA Galaxy won the title in 2002, 2005 and last season, beating Houston at home in the final. They were also runners-up in 1996, 1999, 2001 and 2009.

They are coached by former U.S. national team head coach Bruce Arena. The captain is Landon Donovan and their best known player is Englishman David Beckham, who is quitting the MLS after the game.

They finished the regular season as the fourth ranked team in the Western Conference then beat the Vancouver Whitecaps, San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders to qualify for the final.

Houston Dynamo won the title in 2006 and 2007 and are appearing in their fourth final.

They are coached by Dominic Kinnear and the captain is midfielder Brad Davis.

They finished the regular season as the fifth ranked team in the Eastern Conference and beat Chicago Fire, Sporting Kansas City and D.C. United to qualify for the final.