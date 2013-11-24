FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City beat Houston to reach MLS Cup final
November 24, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Kansas City beat Houston to reach MLS Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday to win the Eastern Conference title and book a place in next month’s Major League Soccer Cup final.

Forward Dom Dwyer scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute as Sporting came from behind to capture the two-leg playoff 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg ended in a scoreless draw.

Houston, who made the MLS Cup final each of the past two seasons, grabbed an early lead when Honduran right winger Oscar Boniek Garcia scored in the third minute.

But Sporting, who won the MLS Cup for the only time in 2000 and have not played in a final since 2004, equalized in the 14th minute through C.J. Sapong before Dwyer’s second half strike decided the outcome.

Kansas City’s opponent in the December 7 final will be either Real Salt Lake or the Portland Timbers.

They will play their second leg match in Portland on Sunday with Salt Lake having won the opening clash 4-2.

Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien

